30th March 2022

2 years and 6 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A reasonably early start as today was the second of our two rebooked trips I had arranged prior to our trip. We donned the thermals again and my new massive ski trousers had a second outing. We caught the bus down and made out way to the designated hotel to meet our guide. Ellie arrived a minute before 10.00am and it turned out that the two chaps stood nearby were also waiting for her - father and son originally from Wales and there were already three Italians in the minivan.



I booked the tour before we left as it was a chance to see the surrounding Arctic landscapes other than just in the city. It was a brilliant day, rather like JJ had done at night, Ellie watched the weather and selected places to stop at the right time.



Colin was really impressed at our first stop as it was at a memorial to the German ship the Tirpitz which had been damaged during WW2 and had limped into a Norwegian fjord before being finally sunk by the British airforce, tipped off by the Norwegians. The memorial was actually created from part of the ship. I was rather surmised to see the Welsh Dad stripping down to just a T shirt in the snow only to discover that he supported a local Welsh rugby team that Ellie also did and as she couldn’t believe she had met a fellow supporter in Arctic Norway he decided to prove it!



Our second stop was during a blizzard but we got to track a lone reindeer grazing by kicking the snow out the way with his hoof. We visited lakes and then went to the Arctic coast. The light was amazing although the weather changed from sunshine to snow within minutes. Our little group actually picnicked outside by the sea in sub zero temperatures enjoying ciabatta with humus and salt and hot chocolate and biscuits afterwards.



It was a great trip and our multinational group was great fun as well (probably as we discovered miniatures of vodka in the back seat that the Italians had been drinking!).



It was quite sad to say goodbye to everyone when we got back to Tromso. Another great day in Tromso.



