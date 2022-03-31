31st March 2022

2 years and 7 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Sadly this is our last full day in Tromso. We had a leisurely breakfast before our usual routine of catching the bus down to the city centre. We headed for the Polar Museum first to see the Amundsen exhibition. It was an amazing old building and interesting but there was far too much emphasis on the seal and polar bear hunting in the area. I managed topmost my postcards there - Have no idea how long they will take to arrive.



We had earned coffee and our last cinnamon bun in our usual cafe and it was as good as ever. I didn’t want to waste our last afternoon so after some rapid studying of the bus time table and I found a bus that would take us to a beach on the south of the island. We arrived at Telegrafbukta beach which was lovely. The snow was deep and there were a lot of people walking dogs, enjoying outside barbeques and exercising in the 2-3 foot snow! It was really funny stepping from snow onto sand and I found a lovely complete sea urchin which will be coming hime with us as a reminder of the Arctic.



Back on the number 34 to the city centre, a trip to Kiwi supermarket for our final dinner after which we watched a film on Colin’s iPad.



