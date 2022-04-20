Previous
Next
20th April 2022 by emmadurnford
110 / 365

20th April 2022

2 years and 26 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

This morning it was my third session stewarding at St Luke’s for our exhibition. It’s looking very nice as I finally got a chance to have a bit of a look around.

In the afternoon I helped Colin get his final bits and pieces up together and also put together a summary sheet of the accommodation.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise