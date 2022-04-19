Previous
19th April 2022 by emmadurnford
109 / 365

19th April 2022

2 years and 25 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

This morning was my second session at the Landmark which went smoothly but I still didn’t have time for a cup of tea!

In the afternoon I cut Colin’s hair ready for his trip and those clippers bought at the start of the first lock down in 2020 must have made their money back 4-5 times over! Not a bad job, well no bald patches anyway.

Later I got contacted via my website and I’ve sold another Twickenham print which is good news for the charity it is supporting. I also heard from a contact and had arranged to go and see the Kilmorey Mausoleum on Friday afternoon a rather tight timings after the funeral but I think I can do it!
