11th May 2022

2 years and 45 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This morning we both headed up town to a photography business - Sendeans based in Hoxton which had been recommenced by someone from my photo club. The idea was that I would drop off the camera and lens (the one which had caused me so much worry in Tromso) and then we would continue to the Travel Photographer of the Year exhibition outside at Kings Cross. The area was a bit dodgy and I hope Colin can come back up with me when I need to collect it.



Unfortunately despite the forecast the weather took a definite turn for the worse and started shucking it down with rain. It was a bit pointless heading to Kings Cross so we stopped for a coffee and cake in a little cafe and viand the Geffryes Museum which I had last visited when researching fro my these in 1988! It was fascinating to see again and has certainly been modernised a lot since then as I could not really remember anything of what we viewed today.



This is the lovely elephant sculpture that has been at Waterloo for many years made from chicken wire.

