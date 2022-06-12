12th June 2022

2 years and 76 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We were up at a reasonable time as I need to finish packing and to have a clean around the apartment. We had a fairly leisurely breakfast before Samuel - Myriam our hosts’s husband kindly gave us a lift with his friend down to the station.



We arrived in perfect time to get our tickets and catch the next train in 15 minutes back down to Interlaken. I was really sorry to say goodbye to the town which I thinks probably the prettiest place I have visited.



The journey was uneventful until Interlaken when it took a turn for the more stressful as the next three trains we had to catch were filled with people heading home after the heavy rock festival in Interlaken, Many had massive trolleys laden with stuff and some wee even pushing wheels bins full of something.



Storing the cases was a challenge and it was not until the final train to Zermatt that we had plenty of space. On our arrival the Matterhorn was unmissable as it towers over the town. We stopped at the Co-op for supplies before taking a little electric taxi to our accommodation for the next three nights. There are not conventional cars in Zermatt so these are the best way to get around.



Our apartment on the third floor has stunning views of the Matterhorn and is extremely well equipped with a welcome pack as well (with chocolate!).



We had lunch and then while Colin tried to sleep off a headache I planned activities and looked up train times - Gornergrat train tomorrow. Later we headed out, picked up supplies for our dinner, bought the Gornergrat tickets in advance to save queuing on the day and then explored the town. We spent an enjoyable half an hour unusually at St Peter’s Anglican Church chatting to a retired vicar and his wife - John and Caroline - who are looking after the church for three weeks - they actually live in Great Yarmouth but they have been coming every year for four years. It turned out that he had taken his driving test in Teddington!!



Onto the other sights including the Mountaineers Cemetery before heading back to the apartment for dinner - a day of travel today.



