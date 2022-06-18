18th June 2022

2 years and 82 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today we moved onto the final stage of our trip, back to Zurich where we originally flew in but this time to stay a couple of nights as I booked as a safely measure in case BA rescheduled our flights. Luckily they do not seem to have and as I hoped, like last week it was the flight either side of ours that was cancelled so it will probably be a full flight



We did some last minute packing and we actually had plenty of time as I had to have a bit of a clean and tidy round and make our regular fruit salad for breakfast. We have done really well for food and wasted hardly anything during our trip.



It was a final goodbye to our apartment with the ? fold down bed which was remarkably comfortable. We actually texted the taxi river to come a bit earlier than we’d originally asked as we we sitting outside before 10.00am.



We were at the station in very good time to find the correct platform and get our luggage on board with space this time and then - goodbye St Moritz.



An uneventful journey until Landquart where we had to change to the intercity train to central Zurich. This was definitely one of the best trains we have been on with large comfortable seats and lots of luggage storage space. I even got a couple of lattes from the restaurant car although I could have waited as a member do the crew walked down the cabin with a tray of coffees for passengers.



We pulled into Zurich but got off this time - just less than two weeks ago we had stopped here on our way to Bern but not got off. It was a scorching day with the temperature at around 35 degrees and it also happens to be the Pride festival so a lot of revellers were also at the tram stop in amazing outfits or just very small speedos and rainbow scarves!



The tram took us to literally a hundred meters or so from our final hotel - Hotel Adler in the heart of the old town. Our room is a deluxe room and is nice although not quite as smart as our place in Bern. We were so hot that before we did anything we decided to cool off with another shower and got changed before heading out briefly in the heat and then for dinner at the oldest German bierhalle in Zurich and I had a classic schnitzel - nice.