7th September 2022

After the full on day yesterday we decided to takeout a little easier and drove the short half an hour into the little town of Trujillo. As before I had found a car park (underground so cool) and we walked up to the main Square. We fancied a coffee and cake but it seems difficult to find the two together so we improvised and bought lovely little cakes from a patisserie and took them back to one of the bars for a coffee.



Trujillo was very quiet so we were able to explore the old city, walking top steep cobbled streets until we came to XX church where we braved yet another spiral staircase for views over the city. Needless the say, the Siesta time means most places close so we did not get to visit the castle although it made for good photos outside.



We could have gone home at this point but no, Colin had spotted details of Alcantra bridge - another rRoman bridge about an hour and a half from Trujillo. As we are unlikely to be this way again, we decided to go for it. It was a bit of a drive but worth it to see the massive bridge with a towering modern dam beyond it. I took over driving and we drove into the little town of Alcantra which as probably not the best move as the roads got narrower and narrower until we decided to leave having driven most of it. A few ‘squeak’ moments front the passenger!



A long drive back and then a delicious dinner at our ‘breakfast’ bar in the apartment of massive prawns bought yesterday from Carrefour and all finished up with watching the penultimate episode of Shetland which we have been watching avidly at home. It is surprising to be able to get British television on the laptop.

