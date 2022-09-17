17th September 2022

We are staying in Albarracin for five nights (giving us four days of exploring). We probably could have reduced this to 4 nights but we often start to tire after a couple of full-on weeks exploring and driving so we had a mellow day visiting two towns close to each other. The first was Mora de Rubielos and the second Rubielos de Mora - yes really. Why two towns should want such a similar name is odd but that’s how it is.



The first town - Mora de Rubielos was attractive and Saturday is obviously school sports day with lots of boys and girls in football strip having played at the local stadium.



We managed to secured the last table in a lovely little Square called Fuente Plaza la Iglesia in Bar Escalon. We ordered with a little more care today to avoid the after effects of yesterday and it was a lovely lunch in a great location. Needless to say, the castle was shut for siesta afterwards as was almost everywhere else.



We then drove the short distance to Rubielos de Moro, heading straight for the parking. This was meant to be the more attractive of the two towns but I actually felt that our first stop was the best with the lovely little square for lunch.



We were getting a bit overwhelmed with so many houses and so headed back to Albarracin and dinner in out apartment - pasta, pesto and chorizo - just as well as it unexpectedly poured with rain!

