19th September 2022

Today it’s another moving day and this time we are off to Tudela, our penultimate stop of our travels. We brought the car around to the front of the house to save unlocking the total of 4 doors to get to the car park! Despite the bull fighting, Albarracin is a lovely authentic unspoiled town.



It was a long drive so we stopped on route at a little town called Daroca. There was not much actually there but the high point was finally managing to buy some stamps for the post cards I bought in Toledo. We drove on and the landscape changed as we entered the state of Navarre. It was a strange journey as today is the day of the Queens funeral. We listed to some of the event on the radio on route and by chance it was being played on the televisions in a roadside cafe we stopped for a very good lunch. Despite the sound and subtitles being in Spanish we saw a lot of the procession.



We drove onto Tudela with a bigger than expected detour trying to stop at a large carrefour on our way in. A second or two of delay on the SatNav added about 35 kilometres to our journey - that went down well! We stocked up on wine, prawns for dinner and supplies and then drove onto to our next apartment less than ten minutes away.



We waited outside and the host arrived and showed us down to the parking bay which was very tight and for the first time not a great place. The apartment however was lovely, large, with parqué flooring and great views from the fifth floor looking over the old town as the sunset. In the other direction were views of the river and the railway.



We were pretty tired after the drive but had a good night sleep.

