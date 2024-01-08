Previous
8th January 2024 by emmadurnford
8th January 2024

The temperature plummeted today and it even started very lightly snowing this afternoon. This is rather funny as Hester and Brian were arriving later in the day from North Yorkshire where they regularly have thick snow.

I went into Teddington to remove the Christmas cards - only three left after deliveries of over three hundred last month. I also rearranged the cards and totally cleaned the spinner - it looks so much better.

Hester and Brian arrived in the late afternoon in very good time. Christmas was stretched out as I opened her presents - lovely gifts. For dinner we enjoyed Colin’s Spanish rice (slathered with cheese) followed by stewed apples and French caramel - delicious.
Photo Details

