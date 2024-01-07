Next
7th January 2024 by emmadurnford
7th January 2024

I was dusting (just a little bit) and making up the bed in the spare room for Hester and Brian’s arrival tomorrow.

This is our amazing acorn that has suddenly really taken off… we’re waiting for the first leaves to appear.
