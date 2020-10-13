01 - Footballs and Ribbons

Let's do this thing again! I have been really missing my camera and I got an "inactivity" email from P365 saying my account would be deleted soon. That gave me the push I needed! I love shooting, I haven't done it in far too long (beyond sporadic shots here and there), and I want to get back into it. It seems I always tend to start my 365's in Oct/Nov rather than January, so why wait? I'm hoping I'll completely another full round, that I won't fizzle, and that I'll get some fun inspiration from all the challenges that always go on here.



Anyhow, my first shot is fun - this is a purely Texas tradition, which I never realized until I was older! Homecoming mums! I thought everyone did them, but then read just a few years ago, that no - it's just us weird Texans! Well, now that my daughter's in High School, we had so much fun making this thing: learning how to make special braids and putting it all together. 2020's been so cruddy that I was determined to give her this special little memory!