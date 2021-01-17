Previous
097 - Last Train to Nowhere by emrob
097 - Last Train to Nowhere

Taking a walk at one of our county parks, this scene caught my eye because golden hour! It's all about golden hour!
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
