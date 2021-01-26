Sign up
106 - What Lies Beneath
Filling in my last empty slot for January! I'm trying to be better about doing my daily shot for February.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
111
photos
72
followers
37
following
Tags
water
,
plants
,
lily pads
