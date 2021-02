124 - Flash of Red

I was prepared to post an icy stop sign for my Flash of Red pic or to spend all day today scouring my house for something better, when this guy shows up at the very end of my walk, as I was making my way back to my car! It's like he KNEW. And he was all, "Don't post the stop sign...stop and look at me!" So I did, I snapped, and was much more pleased! Can't wait to see everyone else's flash of red today!