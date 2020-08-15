Previous
Next
St. Paul's Church, Bayou Goula, Louisiana by eudora
Photo 2447

St. Paul's Church, Bayou Goula, Louisiana

I got lucky today! I drove by this historic 1871 church, no longer an active parish, and it was open for visitors. Eight years ago, volunteers were just beginning to restore it after extensive hurricane damage. The top photo was taken today.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise