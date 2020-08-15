Sign up
Photo 2447
St. Paul's Church, Bayou Goula, Louisiana
I got lucky today! I drove by this historic 1871 church, no longer an active parish, and it was open for visitors. Eight years ago, volunteers were just beginning to restore it after extensive hurricane damage. The top photo was taken today.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2779
photos
29
followers
40
following
