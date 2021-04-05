Sign up
81 / 365
Old Sugar Mill, Rosedale, Louisiana
Analog August. Waiting for recent film to be developed, I'm posting older pix. This one was scanned in 2012, but I'm not sure when it was taken. My mother told me to always label your pictures. I should've done that.
5th April 2021
5th Apr 21
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
sugarmill
rosedale
analog-august-2021
