Previous
Next
Old Sugar Mill, Rosedale, Louisiana by eudora
81 / 365

Old Sugar Mill, Rosedale, Louisiana

Analog August. Waiting for recent film to be developed, I'm posting older pix. This one was scanned in 2012, but I'm not sure when it was taken. My mother told me to always label your pictures. I should've done that.
5th April 2021 5th Apr 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise