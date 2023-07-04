Sign up
107 / 365
The Lamplighter
Street art in Baton Rouge
Shot on Fuji film with a Pentax ZX5
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Views
2
Album
Film
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
7th July 2023 10:02pm
Tags
streetart
