Creole Nature Trail
Creole Nature Trail

How could anyone resist getting off the interstate between Baton Rouge and Houston and driving down a road called the Creole Nature Trail? But as many times as I've driven I-10, I've only done it a couple of times because it takes longer and we are always in a hurry to get to Houston or to get home again. It may not be national-park beautiful, but the Gulf and the salt marshes have a subtle appeal.

Photo shot with a Yashica compact film camera using an expired roll of Fujifilm Velvia film. Oh, those Velvia colors! Too bad a new 35-exposure roll costs $35 on Amazon. What if I splurged and then messed it up?
Diane

ace
Dawn ace
Looks wonderful
July 11th, 2023  
