111 / 365
The Brookhill
A ferry boat that sank in 2015 was exposed last October when the Mississippi River water levels were extremely low.
This was shot on Velvia film, but in this case it seems to give the scene a spooky yellowish caste. Maybe appropriate for a boat that had been underwater for over 100 years.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3665
photos
37
followers
46
following
4
Film
EZ Controller
7th July 2023 5:00pm
Tags
velvia
,
brookhill
