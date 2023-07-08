Previous
Next
The Brookhill by eudora
111 / 365

The Brookhill

A ferry boat that sank in 2015 was exposed last October when the Mississippi River water levels were extremely low.

This was shot on Velvia film, but in this case it seems to give the scene a spooky yellowish caste. Maybe appropriate for a boat that had been underwater for over 100 years.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise