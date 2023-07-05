Sign up
Grafitti and razor wire
The Smith Wendell Green House in New Orleans in 2021. It was moved to make room for the LSU Health Sciences Center, then just sat in limbo. I need to check on it again.
Shot with B&W film with Pentax ME. I recently rediscovered this album.
5th July 2023
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
nola
,
smithmendellgreen
