Grafitti and razor wire
106 / 365

Grafitti and razor wire

The Smith Wendell Green House in New Orleans in 2021. It was moved to make room for the LSU Health Sciences Center, then just sat in limbo. I need to check on it again.

Shot with B&W film with Pentax ME. I recently rediscovered this album.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

