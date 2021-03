The Blue House

A shot from a house-hunting-by-proxy trip we took to New Orleans. Our son was interested in a new house in the Seventh Ward across the street from this one. I loved the area because of the diversity of people and houses. My husband was unimpressed. The house was not what my son and his family wanted.



A book recommendation: The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. Winner of many awards and one of the best books I've read about New Orleans.