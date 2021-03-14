Previous
Another azalea by eudora
295 / 365

Another azalea

Had to look this one up. The Pinxter azalea is native from New England to Alabama. IDK if it's native to Louisiana, but it IS pink for the rainbow challenge.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

