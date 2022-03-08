Sign up
353 / 365
Orange mystery
Spotted in the potting area of Longue Vue Gardens in New Orleans, these petals (or leaves?) were carefully lined up. Are they edible? For pot pourri?
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
rainbow2022
