Photo 390
Semi-wild for 30 Days WIld
Evander, who was born to a feral mother but has become quite tame, joins me most mornings on the deck--because I feed him breakfast.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st June 2022 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
