Previous
Next
Semi-wild for 30 Days WIld by eudora
Photo 390

Semi-wild for 30 Days WIld

Evander, who was born to a feral mother but has become quite tame, joins me most mornings on the deck--because I feed him breakfast.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise