Photo 404
Evolution of a mural
Always loved the original mural by Julien Malland (Seth Globe Painter) but as the plywood crumbled, so did the painting.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Album
Challenges
Taken
9th July 2022 1:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
streetart6
