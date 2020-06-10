Previous
Next
Wading Egret by falcon11
Photo 1285

Wading Egret

There were 6 or 7 egrets wading in the shallows at low tide fishing for their breakfast.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise