Peonies by falcon11
Peonies

Some of the many peonies that were in full bloom this weekend at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in West Boylston, MA.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
I was at Tower Hill this weekend as well, Allison .... and just posted a picture of these same peonies! So beautiful aren’t they ?!!
June 15th, 2020  
