Photo 1286
Peonies
Some of the many peonies that were in full bloom this weekend at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in West Boylston, MA.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
1287
photos
38
followers
17
following
352% complete
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
spring
,
landscape
,
blossom
,
garden
,
botanical
,
floral
,
peony
,
tower hill botanic garden
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
I was at Tower Hill this weekend as well, Allison .... and just posted a picture of these same peonies! So beautiful aren’t they ?!!
June 15th, 2020
