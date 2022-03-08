Sign up
Photo 1760
The Lily Pad
Filling in today with this BW conversion from the church's water garden. I have been bogged down with paperwork and was also out of town, so I will catch up with your work when I can.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
botanical
droplet
lily pad
water garden
black+white
