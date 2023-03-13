Previous
Star Moss by falcon11
Photo 2090

Star Moss

Posting this macro shot early today before the Nor'easter moves in. Here on the coast we may only get heavy rain, but there will be snow to many areas not far from us.
13th March 2023

