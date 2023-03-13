Sign up
Photo 2090
Star Moss
Posting this macro shot early today before the Nor'easter moves in. Here on the coast we may only get heavy rain, but there will be snow to many areas not far from us.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2541
photos
63
followers
20
following
572% complete
View this month »
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
Views
6
Main Album
iPhone XS
12th March 2023 12:16pm
nature
,
green
,
macro
,
close-up
,
botanical
,
moss
,
star moss
