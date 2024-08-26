Previous
Red Sunflower by falcon11
Photo 2540

Red Sunflower

I believe this variety is actually called "Red Sun." The sunflowers are peaking at the Bauer Park Community Gardens, and the pollinators and birds are taking advantage.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise