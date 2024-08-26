Sign up
Photo 2540
Red Sunflower
I believe this variety is actually called "Red Sun." The sunflowers are peaking at the Bauer Park Community Gardens, and the pollinators and birds are taking advantage.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
flower
blossom
garden
sunflower
red sun sunflower
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
August 26th, 2024
