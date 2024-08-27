Previous
Lunch Buddy by falcon11
Photo 2541

Lunch Buddy

I was reading outside and heard some munching coming from above. This squirrel was perched on a limb of our Dawn Redwood gnawing away at its lunch.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise