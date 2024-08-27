Sign up
Photo 2541
Lunch Buddy
I was reading outside and heard some munching coming from above. This squirrel was perched on a limb of our Dawn Redwood gnawing away at its lunch.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
nature
,
mammal
,
nut
,
grey squirrel
,
dawn redwood
