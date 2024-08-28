Previous
Next
Under The Redwood by falcon11
Photo 2542

Under The Redwood

This is the tree where the squirrel was eating lunch yesterday. It is a Dawn Redwood, not a common backyard tree in the Northeast US, and shades our patio nicely.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise