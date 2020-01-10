Previous
January Word - Feelings by farmreporter
January Word - Feelings

Winter Blue-sy Berries. January and February always brings on the blue feeling for me so I turned my white balance to incandescent and looked for a shot (it had to be quick) .
This is what I got - blue berries!! Actually they are crab apples.
Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
