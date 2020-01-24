Sign up
Photo 390
January Words - Weather
Morning has broken and given us a winter wonderland once again.
This scene would be prettier with a bright blue sky, but, I will take what I can get at this time of the year!!
This is my view from my kitchen table as I do my daily journals.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th January 2020 8:57am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
,
trees
,
jan20words
