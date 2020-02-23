Sign up
Photo 407
February Words - Looking Down
The stairs going up to the top story of the old driveshed are starting to lean. Well, as a matter of fact, the whole driveshed is starting to lean. I went up to see if I could get a decent shot for looking down, but the stairs won the day.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2354
photos
154
followers
120
following
111% complete
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
405
1597
406
1598
1599
407
1600
408
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th February 2020 1:15pm
stairs
,
looking down
,
driveshed
,
feb20words
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! I thought I was looking up, then decided I was looking down because snowy ground wouldn’t be up. Laugh out loud. Such a cool capture!
February 25th, 2020
