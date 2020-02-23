Previous
Next
February Words - Looking Down by farmreporter
Photo 407

February Words - Looking Down

The stairs going up to the top story of the old driveshed are starting to lean. Well, as a matter of fact, the whole driveshed is starting to lean. I went up to see if I could get a decent shot for looking down, but the stairs won the day.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my! I thought I was looking up, then decided I was looking down because snowy ground wouldn’t be up. Laugh out loud. Such a cool capture!
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise