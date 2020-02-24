Previous
February Words - Leaves by farmreporter
Photo 408

February Words - Leaves

I missed getting a shot of a hawk today while looking for leaves on the ground. I heard him flap his wings and looked up just in time to see his tail skim over the trees!
So, this shot will have to do!
Lou Ann ace
Nice leaf capture!
February 25th, 2020  
