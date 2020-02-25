Previous
February Words - Something Old by farmreporter
February Words - Something Old

While I do see things off the farm that are old and I would love to take a photo of, I am usually behind the wheel of a school bus with passengers and unable to take the shot.
So - our old driveshed it is ... again!!
Wendy

