February Words - Helping Hands ...

... or paws in this case!

We are over-run with squirrels in the winter. They love to come and bully the birds from the feeders and generally make a nuisance of themselves. Besides, they will also make nests in the shop or barn and chew the rubber off of the electrical wires that can cause a fire.

So, Shadow and Prince have learned to keep them at bay. The two of them make an awesome team!