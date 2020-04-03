Sign up
Photo 413
April Words - Reading
I have found that reading for a few minutes helps me sleep. So - a book is always found on my bedside table.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
reading
,
book
,
clock
,
lamp
,
peaceful
,
april20words
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely tones, the book is good too.
April 10th, 2020
