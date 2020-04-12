Sign up
Photo 421
April Words - Family
Poor Everett is at that awkward size ... too big to ride Prince, and too small to straddle him! Oliver found it quite amusing when Everett fell off.
Shadow is far too mature to join in the fun, but is quite content to stand back and watch.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th April 2020 1:27pm
Tags
family
,
boys
,
dogs
,
april20words
Cathy
ace
Boys and dogs! What a great combo!
April 27th, 2020
