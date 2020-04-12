Previous
April Words - Family by farmreporter
Photo 421

April Words - Family

Poor Everett is at that awkward size ... too big to ride Prince, and too small to straddle him! Oliver found it quite amusing when Everett fell off.
Shadow is far too mature to join in the fun, but is quite content to stand back and watch.
Wendy

Cathy ace
Boys and dogs! What a great combo!
