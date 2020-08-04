Previous
August Alphabet Words - Do It by farmreporter
Photo 461

August Alphabet Words - Do It

Clean the bathroom, that is!
Shame on you if you thought I was suggesting something else - LOL!!
It's tough to not assume things - didn't you notice the cleaners on top of the toilet?
So sorry for the toilet humour ..........
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
