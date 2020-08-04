Sign up
Photo 461
August Alphabet Words - Do It
Clean the bathroom, that is!
Shame on you if you thought I was suggesting something else - LOL!!
It's tough to not assume things - didn't you notice the cleaners on top of the toilet?
So sorry for the toilet humour ..........
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2629
photos
151
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th August 2020 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alphabet
,
toilet
,
cleaners
,
aug20words
