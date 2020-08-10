Sign up
Photo 467
August Alphabet Words - Jewelry
I do not wear - or own - a lot of jewelry. But, I did wear a lot of Western type jewelry in my younger days.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2652
photos
150
followers
123
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th August 2020 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aug20words
,
bolo ties
,
jewelry.
