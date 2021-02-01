Sign up
Photo 495
February Words - Clock
We bought this at a Ducks Unlimited fundraiser way back before kids (BK)
To fill in the first February word spot.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
NIKON D7200
Tags
clock
,
duck
,
feb21words
