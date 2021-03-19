Previous
March Words - Feeling Blue by farmreporter
Photo 538

March Words - Feeling Blue

I do not do selfies very often but had this idea for the March word of ‘feeling blue’. No one around to be my model so I did it myself!
Hubby says it looks like I am ready to cry so my acting must have worked!
Wendy

Annie D ace
very blue
colour and emotion
March 21st, 2021  
Wendy ace
@annied
I am so pleased with myself this month! I am managing to get all your words done - so glad that you combined them with the Rainbow challenge!
Thank you!
March 21st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot, I hope tomorrow you feel kinda better in purple :)
March 21st, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well done! Love both the literal and figurative blue tones.
March 21st, 2021  
