Photo 538
March Words - Feeling Blue
I do not do selfies very often but had this idea for the March word of ‘feeling blue’. No one around to be my model so I did it myself!
Hubby says it looks like I am ready to cry so my acting must have worked!
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2926
photos
161
followers
119
following
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
535
536
1896
537
1897
538
1898
1899
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th March 2021 2:42pm
Tags
blue
,
sad
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
Annie D
ace
very blue
colour and emotion
March 21st, 2021
Wendy
ace
@annied
I am so pleased with myself this month! I am managing to get all your words done - so glad that you combined them with the Rainbow challenge!
Thank you!
March 21st, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shot, I hope tomorrow you feel kinda better in purple :)
March 21st, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done! Love both the literal and figurative blue tones.
March 21st, 2021
365 Project
colour and emotion
I am so pleased with myself this month! I am managing to get all your words done - so glad that you combined them with the Rainbow challenge!
Thank you!