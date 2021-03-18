Sign up
Photo 537
March Words - Green Geometric
It has an abstract feel to it but it is a power line tower.
I am having a lot of fun with this month's combination of March Words and Rainbow challenge!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2922
photos
160
followers
119
following
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th March 2021 4:47pm
Tags
green
,
geometric
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
moni kozi
Whoa. Gorgeous
March 18th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I like it!
March 18th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great colour you chose
March 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool!
March 18th, 2021
