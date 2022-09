September Word - Flowers

Spent the day in Calgary with a friend with the intention of doing some sight-seeing. Unfortunately, Fort Calgary is closed on Monday and Tuesday; the Glenbow Museum is closed for a year for renovations, and Heritage Park is only open on the weekends now that the summer season is over.

So, we wandered the many trails along the river instead!

For the word of the month which I am trying to do as many as possible.