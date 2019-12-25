Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1757
Christmas Day!
Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Made this little snowman and invited a couple of my bird friends along for my photo of the day!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1757
photos
211
followers
0
following
481% complete
View this month »
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th December 2019 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful, fav! - Merry Christmas, Faye
December 25th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Stunning image Faye, Merry Christmas 🎄
December 25th, 2019
Vesna
Happy holidays, Faye! : -)
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close