Photo 1785
Canada Goose
The one great thing about snow is that it makes a wonderful white background with no clutter Welcome back Canada Goose.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1785
photos
219
followers
0
following
489% complete
View this month »
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
2nd March 2020 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cathy
ace
Oh wow! Love the white background... the goose really stands out!
March 3rd, 2020
